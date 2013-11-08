By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 8 Libyan's army moved into
Benghazi in eastern Libya on Friday, a show of force aimed at
restoring order in the country's second largest city, rocked by
almost daily bombings and assassinations.
Security in the port city, an important part of Libya's oil
infrastructure, has deteriorated in the past few months with
armed militants and radical Islamists roaming unchallenged,
highlighting the anarchy in the OPEC producer two years after
the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Most countries have closed their consulates in Benghazi
after a series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped
flying there. The U.S. ambassador was killed in September 2012
during an Islamist assault on the consulate.
Stability in the region is key for oil supplies as around 60
percent of oil production comes from the country's eastern half.
Hundreds of armoured troop carriers and army trucks mounted
with guns drove through the old city near the Corniche after
Friday prayers, cheered by residents tired of violence,
witnesses said.
"We stand by the people," Wanis Bukhmada, commander of
special forces in Benghazi, told a crowd. "We won't allow anyone
to mess around with security anymore."
Some 500 people took to the streets, welcoming the army,
which has been accused by critics of keeping largely to barracks
in recent months.
"We are with the army. There is no security without the
army," political activist Hania al-Gumati told Reuters during
the demonstration.
But hours later unknown gunmen killed a security officer in
Benghazi, a security source said.
Authorities reinforced the city with special forces in June
after some 40 people were killed in clashes between rival
militias, which helped bring down Gaddafi but kept their guns
after the NATO-backed revolt.
Western powers worry that instability in Benghazi will spill
over to the capital Tripoli, which saw the worst fighting
between militias this week.
Three militiamen were killed during heavy fighting between
rival groups with anti-aircraft guns and grenades on Thursday
night, Sadat el-Badri, head of the local council told Reuters.
He said authorities would undertake "decisive action" to
stop militia fighting but analysts are sceptical as the weak
government of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan struggles to control
much of a country awash with arms.
Protests and strikes over higher pay and political rights
have shut down much of the country's oil output, depriving the
government of the main source of income.
