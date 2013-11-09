BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 9 Gunmen killed two
policemen in Benghazi in eastern Libya on Saturday, a security
source said, a day after the army had vowed to restore order in
the port city hit by bombings and assassinations.
Security in Benghazi, an important part of Libya's oil
infrastructure, has deteriorated in the past few months with
militants and Islamists roaming unchallenged, highlighting the
upheaval two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
On Friday, army commanders announced they would no longer
tolerate security violations and special forces were deployed
across the city of 1 million inhabitants.
But on Saturday night unknown gunmen killed two policemen on
patrol as they were driving back to police headquarters, a
security source said. The attackers fled.
In separate violence, the head of a court in Derna, a city
east of Benghazi, was killed by a bomb under his car as he was
leaving his house, another security source said.
Most countries have closed their consulates in Benghazi
after a series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped
flying there. The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were
killed in September 2012 during an Islamist assault on the
consulate.
Stability in the region is key for oil supplies because
about 60 percent of Libya's oil production comes from its
eastern half.
Western powers worry that instability in Benghazi will spill
over to the capital Tripoli, which this week has seen the worst
fighting in months between militias.
Protests and strikes over higher pay and political rights
have shut down much of the country's oil output, depriving the
government of its main source of income.
