BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 14 Gunmen killed two army
officers in Benghazi in eastern Libya on Thursday, security
sources said, the latest violence in the country's
second-largest city despite the deployment of special forces.
A captain was shot dead near a mosque, the sources said, and
a former air force officer was also killed.
When Prime Minister Ali Zeidan visited the port city of one
million inhabitants on Monday he vowed to make its security "the
highest priority of all priorities".
The army deployed special forces across Benghazi one week
ago in response to deteriorating security in the past few
months. Militants and Islamists roam the city unchallenged,
highlighting the instability that continues to afflict Libya two
years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Most countries closed their consulates in Benghazi after a
series of attacks and some foreign airlines have stopped flying
there. The U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed
in September 2012 during an Islamist assault on the consulate.
Stability in eastern Libya is key for oil supplies because
about 60 percent of Libya's oil production comes from its
eastern half.
Western powers also worry that instability in Benghazi will
spill over to the capital Tripoli, which last week saw the worst
fighting in months between militias.
