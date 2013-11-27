BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 27 New clashes between the
Libyan army and Islamists erupted in the eastern city of
Benghazi early on Wednesday, wounding several people, security
sources and residents said.
Libya's military is struggling to curb Islamist militants
and militias who fought in the 2011 uprising against Muammar
Gaddafi but refuse to disarm and control parts of the OPEC
producer.
Fighting broke out on Monday between army special forces and
members of the Ansar Sharia in Libya's second-largest city,
killing at least nine people before the Islamists retreated from
their main base.
Fresh gun battles could be heard in three parts of the port
city after midnight, residents said. The Ansar Sharia were also
amassing forces outside Benghazi where the army was rushing
reinforcements in a convoy, city security sources said.
The new violence had started when members of the Ansar threw
a grenade at a patrol of special forces, a security source said.
The security situation has sharply deteriorated in the past
few months in Benghazi where Islamists run their own checkpoints
and assassinations are part of daily life.
Most countries have closed their consulates in Benghazi,
home to several oil companies. Some foreign airlines also have
stopped flying there.
Ansar al-Sharia was blamed for the attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi a year ago when the U.S. ambassador and
three other Americans were killed.
The chaos in Libya is worrying its neighbours and the
Western powers that backed the uprising which led to the fall of
Gaddafi two years ago in one of the Arab Spring revolts.
Hoping to co-opt former fighters, the government hired
militia groups to provide security. But they remain loyal to
their commanders or tribes, and often clash in disputes over
territory or personal feuds.
Oil exports are down to a fraction of capacity due to
seizures of oilfields and ports by militias, tribesmen and civil
servants demanding more political rights or higher pay.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)