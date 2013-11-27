* Clashes resume in eastern city
* Gun battles heard in early hours
* Army fights group blamed for 2012 U.S. consulate attack
(Recasts with Zeidan comments, attack on shrine, details)
By Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 27 Libya's Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday his government will be
unable to pay public salaries and may have to seek loans if
armed militias blockading oilfields and ports continue to choke
off crude shipments.
Zeidan's warning and renewed armed clashes, including an
attack on a centuries-old shrine near Tripoli, have added to a
growing sense of chaos in the OPEC producer two years after the
NATO-backed ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
Western powers worry the North African state may slide into
anarchy as Zeidan's government struggles to rein in militias who
helped topple Gaddafi but have kept their weapons and still
control parts of the vast country.
Militias, tribesman and ethnic minorities have seized
oilfields and ports to make demands, drying up the main cashflow
for the budget, much of which is spent on state subsidies to
stave off popular discontent or to buy the loyalty of the
militias.
"We are facing a financial crisis," Zeidan told reporters,
adding that the government might be forced to borrow. "Oil
revenues are down to 20 percent."
He did not give further details. Libya had been exporting
more than 1 million barrels of oil a day until summer, when the
protests and strikes escalated, and output is now down to a
fraction of that.
A government deadline to end the oil strikes expired last
week but Zeidan only repeated that the authorities would take
unspecified "measures". He declined to elaborate.
Libya might also start facing power cuts as the oil strikes
hamper gas production at several fields, Electricity Minister
Ali Muhairig said.
Hours before Zeidan spoke, new clashes broke out between
army special forces and Islamists in Benghazi, the largest city
in the oil-rich east.
Fighting on Monday between the army and members of militant
group Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi left at least nine dead before
the Islamists retreated from their main base.
Gun battles erupted in parts of the port city in the early
hours of Wednesday when members of Ansar al-Sharia threw a
grenade at a patrol of special forces, a security official said.
He later said it was not clear who was behind the attack.
Three soldiers were also killed in Benghazi in what city
officials described as assassinations. The security situation in
Libya's second-biggest city has sharply deteriorated in the past
few months. Islamists run their own checkpoints, and
assassinations and bombings occur daily.
In Tajoura outside the capital Tripoli, unknown attackers
blew up part of a 16th century shrine, the mausoleum of an
Ottoman ruler, witnesses said.
Western powers have promised more aid to the army and police
to militants who control much of the vast desert country.
But popular anger is also growing against the militiamen and
former fighters, and Zeidan's fragile government hopes to use
that discontent to wrest back control from armed groups.
Hoping to co-opt former fighters, the government has hired
militia groups to provide security. But they remain loyal to
their commanders or tribes and often clash in disputes over
territory or personal feuds.
(Additional reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey and Mark Trevelyan)