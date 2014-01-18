TRIPOLI Jan 18 Libya is sending troops to the
country's restive south after gunmen stormed an air force base
in the region's biggest town, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Saturday, following days of skirmishes between rival tribesmen
and militias.
Zeidan said a small group of gunmen had entered the air
force base outside Sabha, 770 km (480 miles) south of the
capital Tripoli, but the government was in control of the town
and its civilian airport.
"This confrontation (at the air base) is continuing but in a
few hours it will be solved," the prime minister told a
televised address, without elaborating.
Zeidan said he had sent his defence minister to Misrata to
instruct troops based there to move to the south. The central
coastal city is home to some of the most experienced soldiers
and militias, battle-hardened from the 2011 uprising.
"The troops from Misrata have been commissioned by the
government to conduct a national task ... to spread security and
stability in the region," he said in the address.
The government, with its nascent army still in training, has
struggled to rein in the armed groups which helped topple
Muammar Gaddafi two-and-a-half years ago but kept their guns to
press for political and financial demands.
Weak border controls and a small army lacking equipment have
turned Libya into a weapons smuggling route for al Qaeda in
sub-Saharan countries and also a transit corridor for Islamist
fighters heading to Syria's war.
Western powers worry about instability in the sparsely
populated south bordering Niger, Chad, Sudan and Egypt.
People traffickers also use the remote desert borders to
smuggle refugees into Libya from where many try to reach Europe
by boat.
