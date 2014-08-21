* Flights to eastern towns of Labraq, Tobruk still operating
* Stoppage comes after mystery air raid on armed group in
Tripoli
* Rival factions have turned Tripoli into battlefield
By Heba al-Shibani and Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Aug 21 Tunisia and Egypt's
Cairo airport halted most flights to and from Libya on Thursday
for security reasons, officials said, days after the Libyan
government said unidentified war planes had attacked positions
of armed groups in Tripoli.
Flights from Tunisia and Egypt to Libya had been operating
on an almost daily basis until now, a vital link to the outside
for Libyans and foreigners alike as fighting between rival
factions in the capital escalated.
Libya has used the small Matiga airport in Tripoli for
civilian traffic since the main airport was turned into a
battlefield last month. The tower, runway and at least 20
aircraft have been damaged, officials have said.
When flying into Matiga, passengers can sometimes see smoke
rising from battles in and around the main airport. Rebel groups
who united to topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 have since turned
on each other, spreading anarchy in oil-producing Libya and
raising fears it may become a failed state.
In Tripoli two factions, one from the city of Zintan and the
other from Misrata, have been fighting each other for control of
the city for over a month.
The violence, the worst Libya has seen since the uprising
against Gaddafi, prompted the United Nations and foreign
embassies in Libya to evacuate their staff and citizens, and
foreign airlines largely stopped flying to Libya.
However, flights from Tunis to the eastern Libyan town of
Labraq, as well as from the Egyptian Mediterranean port city of
Alexandria to Libya were still operating, a Libyan aviation
official said on Thursday. A Tunisian transport official said
flights to the eastern town of Tobruk were also still running.
Renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed Monday's air attack
on Islamist-leaning armed factions, which have been trying to
expel their rivals from the capital.
But some analysts have questioned how outdated jets from the
Libyan airforce - which were severely damaged during the 2011
uprising against Gaddafi - managed to stage a night attack
flying 1,000 km from the east.
Haftar has used aircraft in Benghazi to attack Islamist
brigades but with mixed success. Once a plane hit a university
site instead of a militia camp, residents said.
Libyan television news channels have speculated that
neighbouring countries or other parties may be behind the
overnight air strikes. The United States, NATO and Egyptian
officials have denied any involvement.
EXPLOSIONS, POWER OUTAGE
Tripoli residents reported loud explosions during the night
but the city was quieter on Thursday than on previous days when
street battles between armed groups had moved closer to the city
centre.
In yet another setback for Libyans, power outages affected
much of Tripoli and western Libya due to damage to a
transmission station in Zawiya, the state electricity company
GECOL told LANA, without providing details.
Monday's air attack have escalated a struggle between
Islamist and more moderate militias as well as all the other
forces vying for power and spoils in the OPEC-member nation.
Tripoli has largely slipped out of control of the
government, with senior officials working from Tobruk in the far
east, where the new parliament has based itself to escape the
violence in Tripoli and Benghazi.
Libya's central government lacks a functioning national army
and relies on militias for public security. But while these get
state salaries and wear uniforms, they report in practice to
their own commanders and towns.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum, Ahmed
Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)