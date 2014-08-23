(Parliament statement)
By Heba al-Shibani and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 23 Forces from the
Libyan city of Misrata on Saturday seized Tripoli's main airport
after more than a month of fighting with a rival group, a
Misrata spokesman said.
Pictures on social media purportedly showed Misrata fighters
celebrating at the terminal building and standing on civilian
planes in what, if confirmed, would be a big development in the
battle to control the capital.
Arab channels Jazeera and Al-Arabiya also said Misrata
forces were controlling the airport, although Reuters was unable
immediately to access the area. Heavy shelling could be heard in
other parts of the city.
War planes had earlier struck Misrata positions in Tripoli
in an attack claimed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The
raids killed 10 people and wounded dozens, the Misrata faction
said.
The fighting is the worst since the overthrow of Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011.
In the NATO-backed campaign to oust Gaddafi, fighters from
the western region of Zintan and Misrata, east of Tripoli, were
comrades-in-arms. But they later fell out and this year have
turned parts of Tripoli into a battlefield.
Haftar launched a campaign against Islamists in the eastern
city of Benghazi in May and threw his weight behind the Zintan
fighters.
In Saturday's fighting, residents heard explosions early in
the morning near the airport, where the two groups have been
fighting for control for more than a month.
Local television channel al-Nabaa said planes had attacked
four Misrata positions. A Misrata spokesman said the planes had
come from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, two countries
which have cracked down on Islamists.
But Haftar's air defence commander, Sager al-Jouroushi, told
Reuters that his forces were responsible for the attack.
Haftar's forces also claimed responsibility for air raids on
Misrata positions in Tripoli on Monday.
Western countries and Egypt, worried about Libya becoming a
failed state and safe haven for Islamist militants, have denied
any involvement. The Libyan government has said it does not know
who is responsible for the air attacks.
In a challenge to the parliament elected on June 25, the
spokesman for Operation Dawn called for the old General National
Congress (GNC) to be reinstated. Misrata forces have rejected
the new House of Representatives, where liberals and lawmakers
campaigning for a federalist system have made a strong showing.
In a sign of deep divisions between Libya's regions and
political factions the House of Representative declared the
Operation Dawn as well as militant Islamists like the Ansar
al-Sharia as "terrorist groups".
"This is a war between the Libyan state and the state
institutions led by our sons, soldiers and officers in the army,
against terrorist groups outside of the law," the house said in
a statement.
BENGHAZI CLASHES
Fresh fighting also erupted between Haftar's troops and
allied army special forces with Islamists in two Benghazi
suburbs, where loud explosions could be heard. Four soldiers
were killed and 31 wounded, a hospital medic said.
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani called on Egypt and Tunisia
to open their airspace again for flights to western Libya. Both
countries cancelled most flights to Libya for security reasons
after the air strikes, cutting off a vital link to the outside
for Libyans and foreigners fleeing fighting.
Libya has used the small Matiga airport in Tripoli for
civilian traffic since the main airport was turned into a
battlefield last month. The tower, runway and at least 20
aircraft have been damaged, officials have said.
When flying into Matiga, passengers can sometimes see smoke
rising from battles in and around the main airport.
The violence has prompted the United Nations and foreign
embassies in Libya to evacuate their staff and citizens, and
foreign airlines largely stopped flying to Libya.
Tripoli has mostly slipped out of control of the government,
with senior officials working from Tobruk in the east, where the
new parliament has based itself to escape the violence in
Tripoli and Benghazi.
Libya's central government lacks a functioning national army
and relies on militia for public security. But while these
forces receive state salaries and wear uniforms, they report in
practice to their own commanders and towns.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum, Ayman al-Warfalli
and Heba al-Shibani; Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Angus
MacSwan, Dan Grebler and Bernard Orr)