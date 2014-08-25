(Adds details, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 25 Attackers fired rockets
at eastern Libya's Labraq airport on Monday, its director said,
targeting one of the oil producer's few functioning air hubs as
violence between armed groups escalates.
The airport east of the city of Benghazi has become a major
gateway into Libya since Egypt and Tunisia canceled almost all
flights to the capital Tripoli and the west of the country last
week, citing security reasons.
The North African nation has descended into anarchy with a
weak government unable to control fighters who helped topple
strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now vie for control of
territory and resources.
The unknown attackers used a Grad multiple rocket launcher
but did not cause any major damage and Labraq was still
operating, director Abu Bakr al-Abidi said.
Tunis Air suspended flights to Labraq and Tobruk in the far
east on Sunday, Libyan officials said. It was one of the last
foreign airlines still flying to Libya after rival factions
turned Tripoli International Airport into a battlefield last
month.
An armed faction mainly from Misrata seized Tripoli airport
from a rival group from Zintan, also located in western Libya,
on Saturday. The terminal has been destroyed by a fire though it
is unclear who was responsible.
Benghazi's own airport has been closed since May when a
renegade general launched a military campaign on Islamists in
the port city.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)