BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 4 Government forces and
helicopters belonging to a Libyan renegade general bombed
ammunition sites of suspected Islamist militants in the eastern
city of Benghazi, a military commander and residents said.
Islamist forces have been trying to take the civilian and
military airport from government forces in the port city, a
confrontation forming part of a broader picture of anarchy in
the North African country three years after the ouster of
Muammar Gaddafi.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear the oil producer
will turn into a failed state. A weak government is unable to
control former rebels who helped topple Gaddafi but now fight
each other for power.
Wanis Bukhamada, commander of army special forces in
Benghazi, told Reuters his forces had attacked with artillery
several ammunition stores in camps held by Islamists late on
Wednesday.
Residents also heard helicopters and huge blasts lighting up
the night sky in a Benghazi suburb. On Thursday war planes could
be also heard.
Benghazi, home of headquarters of state oil firms, has been
a war zone since renegade army general Khalifa Haftar declared
war in May on Islamists roaming the area unchallenged.
He has allied himself with the special forces but despite
that alliance, Islamists have managed to overrun several army
camps in Benghazi.
Libya's government and elected House of Representatives has
relocated to the remote eastern city of Tobruk after a separate
armed group seize the capital Tripoli and most government
institutions last month.
The new Tripoli rulers have set up a rival parliament and
government not recognized by the international community.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; editing by Ralph Boulton)