BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 7 Around twelve people
have been killed and ten wounded in a flare-up of clashes
between rival armed groups near the Libyan capital Tripoli, a
doctor said on Sunday.
The North African country is in turmoil as former rebels who
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising three
years ago have turned their guns on each other in a bid to
dominate politics and get a share of the country's oil reserves.
An alliance of armed groups called Operation Dawn, mainly
from the western city of Misrata, seized the capital Tripoli
last month after expelling a rival group from Zintan.
Tripoli has been largely quiet since then but fighters from
the Operation Dawn have been trying to capture the tribal
Warshefana area southwest of the city, residents said.
The Warshefana are allied to the Zintani forces.
Residents reported heavy shelling in the city on Saturday,
which was confirmed by British Ambassador Michael Aron. "City is
quiet. Families out on seafront last night. But shelling of
Warshefana areas clearly heard," Aron tweeted during a visit to
Tripoli on Saturday.
A hospital doctor said around twelve people were killed and
ten wounded in the shelling of Warshefana residential areas. He
said gunfire could still be heard on Sunday, although it was not
as heavy as the day before.
Western diplomats and the United Nations have pulled out of
Libya to escape the violence. The weak central government and
the country's elected parliament have moved to Tobruk in the
remote east.
Libya's neighbours and Western powers worry the oil producer
will turn into a failed state as the government has no real army
or police to tackle dozens of armed groups roaming around the
country unchallenged.
