CAIRO, Sept 8 Libyan armed factions' attacks on
civilians and destruction of property over five weeks of
fighting to control Tripoli may amount to war crimes, Human
Rights Watch said on Monday.
An alliance of armed groups from the western city of Misrata
called Operation Dawn took Tripoli two weeks ago by expelling a
rival faction from Zintan, part of growing turmoil that has
beset the oil producer since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
"The militias have seized people and looted, burned, and
otherwise destroyed property," HRW said in a report, adding that
both sides appeared to have taken prisoners during the fighting
whose fate was unclear.
"Libyan militia forces battling for control of Tripoli and
surrounding areas have engaged in attacks on civilians and
civilian property that in some cases amount to war crimes, " HRW
said in the report.
Western powers and neighbours fear the North African country
may become a failed state, unable to stop former rebels who
ousted Gaddafi in 2011 but now have turned their guns on each
other to control the vast desert country and its energy
resources.
A weak central government and the country's parliament have
evacuated to the eastern city of Tobruk to escape violence. A
rival legislature is now operating in Tripoli.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton)