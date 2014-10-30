CAIRO Oct 30 Human rights group Amnesty
International said on Thursday it had satellite pictures
indicating that rival factions in Libya had committed war crimes
by shelling densely populated residential areas in the west of
the oil-producing country.
Libya plunged into anarchy when an armed faction from the
western city of Misrata seized Tripoli in August after fighting
with militiamen from Zintan who had held the capital's airport
since the 2011 revolt that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.
The situation has calmed in Tripoli somewhat but factional
fighting continues west of the capital as well as in the major
eastern port city of Benghazi, scene of a separate showdown
betwen pro-government forces and Islamist militants.
Citing satellite images shown on its website, Amnesty said
that fighters from both sides had indiscriminately fired rockets
and artillery shells into hospitals and residential districts in
parts of Tripoli and the western Warshafena region.
"Lawless militias and armed groups on all sides of the
conflict in western Libya are carrying out rampant human rights
abuses, including war crimes," Amnesty said in a statement.
"Armed groups have possibly summarily killed, tortured or
ill-treated detainees in their custody and are targeting
civilians based on their origins or perceived political
allegiances," the London-based global rights advocate said.
It named the Misrata-led Operation Dawn, which has seized
Tripoli, and their main opponents from Zintan and the Warshafena
regions as responsible for gross rights violations.
A hospital and its intensive-care unit in the Warshafena
area was damaged during a heavy rocket attack, Amnesty said.
Its report was the second of its kind in as many months.
On Sept. 9, New York-based Human Rights Watch said armed
faction assaults on civilians and destruction of property over
five weeks of fighting to control Tripoli could amount to war
crimes.
The North African country has had two governments and
parliaments since the Misrata militia seized Tripoli, setting up
its own cabinet and assembly and effectively splitting Libya.
Western powers and neighbours fear Libya may become a failed
state, unable to rein in former rebels who ousted Gaddafi in
2011 but now have turned their guns on each other to control the
vast desert state and its energy wealth.
Internationally-recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni
said on Wednesday he was ready for peace talks with his
Tripoli-based opponents if all sides made concessions.
Thinni's government has retreated 1,000 km (625 miles) to
the east where the elected parliament is also now based.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)