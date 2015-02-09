By Ayman al-Warfali
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 9 Libyan special forces
said on Monday they had retaken the main military base in
Benghazi from Islamist fighters that they have been battling
since October, part of a wider struggle four years after the
ousting of autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.
Special forces commander Wanis Bukhamada told Reuters by
telephone that his troops had seized the army camp, on a road to
the airport outside Libya's second biggest city, as well as
nearby offices belonging to state cellphone operator al-Madar.
A video posted on social media websites appeared to show
Bukhamada at the camp's gate.
Backed by troops led by general Khalifa Haftar, special
forces launched their offensive against Islamists in the city in
mid-October aiming to retake the city seized by Islamists last
summer. They have regained control of central parts of the city,
the airport and several military camps.
But there was no end to heavy fighting near Benghazi's port,
residents said. The port, the main gateway for food imports, has
had to close.
Army forces in eastern Libya, including Benghazi, are loyal
to the internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah
al-Thinni, who had to flee the capital Tripoli in August after a
rival faction seized it.
The new Tripoli rulers have reinstated the old parliament,
which set up its own administration and appointed a chief of
staff commanding forces also calling themselves the Libyan army.
Libya has failed to build up a national army and efficient
state institutions since the end of Gaddafi's one-man rule, and
the country is now effectively controlled by former rebel
brigades.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)