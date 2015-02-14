(Adds details from NOC)
TRIPOLI Feb 14 Libya's National Oil Corporation
urgently called on Saturday for more official protection for its
installations after an oil pipeline from its El Sarir field was
sabotaged, halting flow to Hariga port.
In a separate incident, gunmen stormed government buildings
in the coastal city of Sirte, forcing officials out at gunpoint
and taking over administrative offices and television and radio
stations, the state news agency said.
No group claimed responsibility for Saturday's pipeline
sabotage, but oil infrastructure, ports and pipelines in the
North African OPEC member state are often targets of attack.
Libya is riven by conflict, with two rival governments
operating their own armed forces under separate parliaments,
nearly four years after the civil war that led to the overthrow
and death of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The fighting also involves Islamist militant groups, former
rebels, soldiers who fought for Gaddafi, and tribal and
federalist factions often pursuing local causes.
In addition to the El Sarir sabotage, the National Oil
Corporation said in a statement that gunmen had also tried on
Friday to attack the Bahi oil facility in central Libya, but did
not cause any damage.
"The NOC warns that the number of oil installation guards
currently in the fields is not enough to protect them and to
address such attacks," it said.
No more details were immediately available about the attack
in Sirte, where several Islamist militant groups are active.
Hariga oil terminal supervisor Rajab Abdulrasoul told
Reuters on Saturday the El Sarir pipeline was hit at around 5
a.m, igniting a blaze and shutting of the flow to Hariga port.
"Hopefully, they will be able to control the fire as soon as
they can," he said. He had earlier said the incident was a bomb
attack, but later said it was sabotage and a fire.
An NOC spokesman said a tanker had been loading up with
crude at Hariga. He said it could take up to three days to
restore the pipeline.
Hariga had just reopened after a strike by guards there. The
country's two main oil ports and nearby fields are still closed
after clashes between rival armed groups trying to gain control
of them.
Libya's oil production has fallen to around 350,000 barrels
a day, a fraction of the 1.6 million bpd Libya used to pump
before the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that ended Gaddafi's rule.
Apart from fighting between the two rival factions vying for
control of Libya, militants claiming ties to Islamic State
extremists in Iraq and Syria have also said they carried out
several recent attacks.
Two gunmen attacked Tripoli's Corinthia hotel last month,
killing nine people, including five foreigners, in an attack
claimed by militants who said they were loyal to Islamic State.
Earlier this month, gunmen killed 12 people south of Sirte,
among them two Filipino and two Ghanaian nationals, after
storming a remote oilfield. Officials said most of the victims
were beheaded or shot.
French and Libyan officials said Islamic State militants
were behind the attack on the oilfield, in which France's Total
has a stake, but which is operated by a Libyan company.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Tom Heneghan)