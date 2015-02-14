TRIPOLI Feb 14 Gunmen have taken over several
government buildings in the Libyan city of Sirte, including
several administrative offices and local television and radio
stations, the state news agency reported on Saturday.
Details were unclear, but the agency said armed men forced
government employees to leave at gunpoint after storming the
building, without giving details of any clashes or injuries.
Libyan officials and local residents were not immediately
available to give more details. Several Islamist militant groups
are present in Sirte, including Ansar al-Sharia which is listed
as a terrorist organisation by Washington.
Libya is in turmoil with rival factions operating separate
governments and armed forces. An internationally recognized
government operates out of the east after a rival faction took
over the capital in the summer.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Toby Chopra)