BAYDA, Libya Feb 15 Officials of Libya's rival
governments have been in touch over the growing threat of
Islamic State militants, a top Libyan security official said,
suggesting the fight against a common enemy might help to unite
the country's warring factions.
Two separate governments are vying for control of Libya,
four years after a NATO-backed civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
Western governments worry that Islamist militants are exploiting
the discord.
Several groups in Libya have declared their allegiance to
Islamic State, whose jihadists have taken over large swathes of
Iraq and Syria they claim as their own Islamic caliphate.
Fighters claiming ties to Islamic State in Libya said they
carried out an attack on Tripoli's Corinthia Hotel last month,
when gunmen shot nine people, including an American security
adviser and a Frenchman.
"Islamic State is a big, big threat," said Omar al-Zanki,
the interior minister in the official government. Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni suspended Zanki for criticism of former
general Khalifa Haftar, but Zanki said he continues to command
troops pending the outcome of a legal complaint over his case.
Zanki blamed supporters of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
for the storming of government buildings in the central city of
Sirte this week. State media had made the incident public on
Sunday without releasing details.
Sirte has steadily expanded as a militant base of operations
in the chaos that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi. Zanki estimated around 1,000 militants were
based in the city.
Thinni's government in eastern Libya has accused Islamist
politicians tied to the rival government in Tripoli of
supporting militants, a charge they reject.
But Zanki said some officials in the Tripoli-based
government had made contact, and were realising they could no
longer ignore the Islamic State threat. Others in the Tripoli
government have blamed former Gaddafi supporters for recent
attacks such as the Corinthia assault.
"There are no doubts that we've had contacts with the
western region and especially Misrata, about the big threat of
Islamic State," Zanki said, referring to the Misrata city, a
power base for the forces controlling Tripoli.
