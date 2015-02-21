BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 21 Attackers fired rockets
at eastern Libya's Labraq airport on Saturday, an airport source
said, targeting one of the oil producer's few functioning air
hubs in a country gripped by violence.
Labraq has become the main gateway into eastern Libya since
Benghazi airport stopped working in May due to fighting.
The North African nation has descended into chaos with two
governments and parliaments vying for control, while Islamist
militants exploit a power vacuum four years after the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi.
The airport attack came a day after militants claiming
loyalty to Islamic State killed more than 40 people in suicide
car bombings in Qubbah, a town some 50 km away.
Labraq is located near Bayda, the seat of internationally
recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni since he had to
flee the capital Tripoli when it was taken over by an armed
group in August which set up a rival government and parliament.
Helicopters took off from Labraq on Friday hours after the
suicide bombings to attack militant targets in Derna, according
to a military source.
The militants claiming responsibility for the Qubbah
bombings had said in a statement they had acted in revenge for
Egyptian air strikes on Islamic State targets in Derna on
Monday, a day after the group released a video showing the
execution of Egyptian Copts.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Mark Potter)