BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 25 The president of Libya's
elected parliament has proposed appointing army general Khalifa
Haftar as top military commander, parliament's spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"Mr Aguila Saleh has proposed to appoint Haftar," spokesman
Farraj Hashem told Reuters. "The House of Representatives
supports this." He said the decree still needed to be signed by
Saleh.
Haftar, an army general, has emerged as strongman in eastern
Libya, where the internationally recognised prime minister,
Abdullah al-Thinni, is based since losing control of the capital
to a rival group in the summer.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Alison Williams)