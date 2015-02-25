BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 25 The president of Libya's elected parliament has proposed appointing army general Khalifa Haftar as top military commander, parliament's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Mr Aguila Saleh has proposed to appoint Haftar," spokesman Farraj Hashem told Reuters. "The House of Representatives supports this." He said the decree still needed to be signed by Saleh.

Haftar, an army general, has emerged as strongman in eastern Libya, where the internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, is based since losing control of the capital to a rival group in the summer.

