BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 A warplane belonging to
the forces controlling Tripoli carried out airstrikes on the oil
ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sidra on Tuesday, but only caused
minor damage, said a security official allied with the
internationally recognised government.
"They targeted the civil airport in Ras Lanuf, and oil tanks
in Es Sidra. The rockets fell near the tanks, resulting in only
minor damage," said Ali Hassi, a spokesman for forces protecting
oil infrastructure.
A spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces did not
immediately respond to a request to confirm the attack.
Oilfields and ports are increasingly a target in Libya's
conflict, which pits two rival governments and their armed
forces against each other, nearly four years after the civil war
that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
