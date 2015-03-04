BENGHAZI, Tripoli, March 4 Two unidentified warplanes on Wednesday carried out air strikes on the western Libyan town of Zintan, damaging electricity systems but not the runway, a local official said.

Zintan is allied with the country's internationally recognized government.

Libya is caught in a conflict between two rival governments and their armed forces, who are battling for control four years after the civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and which has steadily tipped the North African state into chaos. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Catherine Evans)