TRIPOLI, March 11 At least one warplane
belonging to an armed group controlling Libya's capital attacked
a western town allied with the internationally recognized
government on Wednesday, officials said, the latest in a series
of tit-for-tat attacks.
Oil-producing Libya is divided, with Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni's recognized government and his allies locked in a
conflict with the armed faction that took over Tripoli in August
and set up a rival administration.
The United Nations is trying to negotiate a deal to stop the
North African country's sliding deeper into civil war, four
years after the uprising that toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Jets attacked districts in the western town of Zintan in the
mountains near the Tunisian border, hitting a warehouse but
wounding no one, an official in Zintan said.
An official in the rival government in Tripoli said there
had been an air strike, without elaborating. The Tripoli group
has accused authorities in Zintan of using their airport to
launch air strikes on western Libya.
War planes from Libya's internationally recognised
government attacked the last functioning airport in Tripoli on
Monday.
(Reporting by Libya staff; Writing by Ulf Laessing)