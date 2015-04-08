TRIPOLI, April 8 Libyan forces opposed to the country's internationally recognized government have warned it that any attempts to export oil independently would force them to take military action to seize oil ports and facilities.

Libya has two rival governments, each backed by loose coalitions of ex-rebels who once fought together to oust Muammar Gaddafi. They are now battling each other for control of the North African country and its oil.

Forces with Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's official government hold two key oil ports, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, and he has said he will seek independent oil sales and open a bank account overseas to hold revenues.

Ismail Shikri, a spokesman for forces allied with the rival Tripoli government, said any attempt by Thinni to sell oil bypassing the central bank and the National Oil Corporation would trigger military action. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Larry King)