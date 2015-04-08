TRIPOLI, April 8 Libyan forces opposed to the
country's internationally recognized government have warned it
that any attempts to export oil independently would force them
to take military action to seize oil ports and facilities.
Libya has two rival governments, each backed by loose
coalitions of ex-rebels who once fought together to oust Muammar
Gaddafi. They are now battling each other for control of the
North African country and its oil.
Forces with Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's official
government hold two key oil ports, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, and
he has said he will seek independent oil sales and open a bank
account overseas to hold revenues.
Ismail Shikri, a spokesman for forces allied with the rival
Tripoli government, said any attempt by Thinni to sell oil
bypassing the central bank and the National Oil Corporation
would trigger military action.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Larry King)