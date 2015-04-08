(Adds comments from spokesman, Thinni, context on conflict)
TRIPOLI, April 8 Libyan forces opposed to the
country's internationally recognized government have warned it
that any attempts to export oil independently would force them
to take military action to seize oil ports and facilities.
The conflict over oil is intensifying in Libya, where two
rival governments, each backed by loose coalitions of ex-rebels
who once fought together to oust Muammar Gaddafi, are battling
for control of the North African OPEC producer.
Forces with Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's official
government hold two key oil ports, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, and
he said over the weekend he would seek independent oil sales and
open a bank account overseas to hold revenues.
Responding to the announcement, Ismail Shikri, a spokesman
for forces allied with the rival Tripoli government, said any
attempt by Thinni to sell oil bypassing the central bank and the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) would trigger military action.
"Selling of oil beyond the Tripoli-based NOC is considered
zero hour for our forces to launch a military operation by using
all the means," Shikri said.
Tripoli-allied forces in December tried to retake the two
major ports, which have a combined export capacity of 600,000
barrels a day. Fighting closed the ports since then and a force
majeure is still in place.
Late last month, an official said Tripoli-allied brigades
pulled back from positions around Ras Lanuf and Es Sider to
fight Islamist militants, raising hopes the two terminals would
soon reopen.
Ras Lanuf and Es Sider are controlled by federalist forces
now allied to Thinni. But a year ago, those same forces tried to
ship crude independently, leading to a standoff with the
government and a U.S. special forces raid to stop a tanker.
Nearly four years after the NATO-backed civil war ousted
Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil, with conflict opening on several
fronts. Those include attacks by militants tied to Islamic
State, which is taking advantage of the chaos.
Until now, oil sales and revenues have gone through Libya's
central bank and National Oil Corporation in Tripoli.
Tripoli-based NOC has tried to stay out of the conflict between
the rival governments.
Thinni's government has already appointed its own NOC chief
based in the east.
"What our government has done, in changing the route of the
oil revenues, is primarily to help the Libyan people," Thinni
said in a statement on Tuesday. "The parallel National Oil
Corporation in Tripoli is illegal."
But analysts said Thinni's government may struggle to
convince international traders it is legally entitled to claim
ownership of Libyan crude, and thousands of contracts, documents
and maps are stored in the Tripoli headquarters of the NOC.
Libya is currently producing around 600,000 barrels per day,
compared with the 1.6 million the OPEC producer pumped before
Gaddafi was ousted. Several oilfields as well as the ports are
closed due to fighting.
