TRIPOLI, April 15 Forces loyal to Libya's
internationally recognised government carried out air strikes on
Wednesday near the capital Tripoli, which is controlled by its
rivals, officials said, as United Nations peace talks were due
to start in Morocco.
Two governments, one based in the east, the other in
Tripoli, are fighting for control of Libya and carrying out
tit-for-tat air strikes, four years after the ousting of leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon will host a new round of
talks in Morocco on Wednesday, Western powers including the
United States, Britain, France, Germany said in a joint
statement.
Mohamed El Hejazi, spokesman for army forces loyal to the
government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, said war planes
had attacked Tripoli's Mitiga airport and other targets in
western Libya.
"This is part of our campaign against terrorism," he said.
Abdulsalam Buamoud, spokesman for Mitiga airport, said the
planes had missed the airport. A security source said a missile
battery some 10 km from the airport on the outskirts of Tripoli
had been hit.
Thinni, his government and the elected parliament have been
confined to eastern Libya since a group called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli in August, set up their own administration and
reinstated an assembly.
The U.N. talks aim to persuade both sides to form a unity
government and lasting ceasefires.
Western leaders say the negotiations are the only way to end
the chaos in Libya where militants loyal to Islamic State to
have gained ground, exploiting a security vacuum like they did
in Syria and Iraq.
Both governments face internal divisions and are dominated
by former rebels who helped oust the autocrat Gaddafi, but who
now use their weapons to fight for territory.
