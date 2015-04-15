(Adds UN envoy, talks started, background)
By Ahmed Elumami and Aziz El Yaakoubi
TRIPOLI/RABAT, April 15 Forces loyal to Libya's
internationally recognised government carried out air strikes on
Wednesday near the capital Tripoli, which is controlled by its
rivals, officials said, as United Nations-brokered peace talks
resumed in Morocco.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon condemned the air strikes
as an attempt to prevent a Tripoli delegation from travelling to
Morocco for the new round of talks.
"We have seen negative messages (aimed) towards this
dialogue but we have never seen air strikes at the moment when
one of the delegations is taking off on its way to the talks,"
Leon said, according to a U.N. statement.
"We hope that there will be an investigation into who is
behind this attack and we hope that an explanation will be given
to the international community," he said.
Two governments, one based in the east, the other in
Tripoli, are fighting for control of Libya and carrying out
tit-for-tat air strikes, four years after the ousting of veteran
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Mohamed El Hejazi, spokesman for army forces loyal to the
government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, said warplanes
had attacked Tripoli's Mitiga airport and other targets in
western Libya.
"This is part of our campaign against terrorism," he said.
Abdulsalam Buamoud, spokesman for Mitiga airport, said the
planes had missed the airport. A security source said a missile
battery some 10 km from the airport on the outskirts of Tripoli
had been hit.
Thinni, his government and the elected parliament have been
confined to eastern Libya since a group called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli in August, set up their own administration and
reinstated an assembly.
The U.N. talks aim to persuade both sides to form a unity
government and lasting ceasefires. The United Nations "believes
this round may be decisive in consolidating the significant
progress achieved so far," a statement said.
Western leaders say the negotiations are the only way to end
the chaos in Libya, where militants loyal to Islamic State have
gained ground, exploiting a security vacuum just as they did in
Syria and Iraq.
Both governments face internal divisions and are dominated
by former rebels who helped oust the autocrat Gaddafi, but who
now use their weapons to fight for territory. Hardliners on both
sides favour a military solution.
