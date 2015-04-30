By Ahmed Elumami
forces and Islamist militants battled with artillery guns right
in his district, Khalil al-Barassi knew it was time to pack up.
He moved his family into an abandoned schoolhouse, where they
live on aid from the Red Crescent, while the city around them
falls to pieces.
After a year of war, Libya's second-largest city Benghazi is
divided into areas controlled by forces loyal to one of two
rival Libyan governments, and areas held by Islamist fighters
led by the group Washington blames for the 2012 attack that
killed its ambassador.
The city was the birthplace of the revolt that toppled
dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with residents who pride
themselves on a willingness to rise up and defend themselves
from exploitation.
But with rockets crashing daily into its boulevards,
neighbourhoods reduced to rubble and around a tenth of its 1
million people made homeless, Benghazi has now become one of the
worst examples of the chaos that followed Gaddafi's downfall.
As elsewhere in Libya, armed groups have lined up behind the
two rival governments. In Benghazi, one government backs a
Gaddafi-era army general and the other backs the Islamists.
Both pay fighters out of central revenues under a system set
up after Gaddafi's downfall, which saw scores of armed groups
placed on the public payroll, effectively subsidising civil war
from the country's oil exports.
Some of Benghazi's 90,000 displaced people have moved in
with relatives living in safer areas. Others, like Barassi with
his wife and four children, have moved into schools, empty now
that the fighting has prevented them from opening.
"Rockets hit the buildings in our street," said Barassi
whose family has been sleeping for ten months on blankets in a
rundown school packed with some 15 other families sharing
classrooms. Electricity is sporadic.
"It's bad here but I cannot afford to rent a flat," said the
47-year who depends on aid from the Red Crescent and a small
salary as a soldier guarding a hospital.
INCONCLUSIVE
The battle for the city started a year ago when retired army
general Khalifa Haftar launched his own war against Ansar
al-Sharia, the militant group blamed by Washington for the Sept.
11 2012 assault on a U.S. diplomatic mission that killed four
Americans including ambassador Christopher Stevens.
Last month, Libya's internationally recognised parliament,
which is based out of an eastern town after being forced out of
the capital Tripoli by a rival government, appointed Haftar as
its top army commander.
So far, the Benghazi fighting has been inconclusive, with
both sides relying on poorly-trained "brigades" of fighters who
confront each other with outdated weapons such as Toyota trucks
mounted with heavy guns.
Haftar's army forces have used air support to help win back
territory from Islamist fighters, including the airport area,
eastern districts and several barracks that had been overrun
last summer.
But despite almost daily army pushes, Islamists are still
holed up in the port area in the city centre, where Barassi
lived before he had to flee, and in some western districts.
Street battles go back and forth while army helicopters open
fire.
"Whenever we approach their strongholds the terrorists fire
rockets on residential districts," said Fadhl al-Hassi, an army
commander. The Islamist camp denies this.
In a city where virtually everyone has access to weapons,
neighbours - armed but wearing civilian clothes - have joined
pro-army forces to help dismantle Ansar al-Sharia checkpoints.
DIVIDED CITY
Haftar's opponents have organised themselves as the "Majlis
al-Shura" umbrella group, which links Ansar al-Sharia and other
former anti-Gaddafi brigades, some of which were not initially
allied to the Islamists but made common cause against a military
they accuse of trying to bring back Gaddafi-style dictatorship.
This month, the government based in Tripoli, which is not
internationally recognised but holds most of the West of the
country including the capital, said it would provide unlimited
support to the Majlis al-Shura.
Adding to the chaos, other Islamist militants who have
proclaimed themselves loyal to Islamic State - the group that
controls much of Syria and Iraq - have also started exploiting
the security vacuum. They killed seven people in a suicide
attack on an army checkpoint last month.
The government that supports Haftar describes Majlis
al-Shura as terrorists who have teamed up with Islamic State;
Majlis al-Shura denies it has links to the militants.
Haftar has said his forces control more than 80 percent of
Benghazi, though his opponents dispute this. After army forces
said they were close to taking the port and nearby government
buildings, Majlis al-Shura fighters filmed a video posing there.
"75 per cent to 80 per cent of Benghazi is under control of
Majlis Shura," said Mohamed Bakeer, the group's spokesman.
"The daily life of our fighters is great. They have high
morale and their main goal now is to end Haftar's coup."
A year into the fighting, residents are learning how to
cope. Only two hospitals still work, while most schools and the
city's university are closed. The main campus was a battlefield
for weeks.
But life in army-controlled areas has returned to some
normality, with banks and restaurants reopening, though rockets
fired from nearby battle zones still hit buildings. Two
civilians were killed by rockets on Monday alone.
The streets are usually safest in the morning, when fighters
tend to sleep after battling through the night. In the early
hours, civil servants queue at state banks to pick up their
salaries. Young people sit down in cafes to use their internet.
"At the beginning of the war we didn't go anywhere, but now
we go for picnics at the weekend in the east of Benghazi, as it
is safer," said Mohammed al-Faitouri, an accountant.
He still drives to work every day, crossing an army
checkpoint, but has cut his work hours to be at home by 2 pm,
before fighting usually picks up after afternoon prayers.
"It is good that shops are opened now," the 44-year old
said. "My wife and I go shopping but we have to be at home
before sunset."
(additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ahmed
Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)