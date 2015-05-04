TRIPOLI/CAIRO May 4 Libya burned through more
than a quarter of its foreign currency reserves in 2014 to
offset a fall in vital oil revenues and keep the country
running, official data showed on Monday.
Central bank forex reserves were $76.6 billion at the end of
2014 compared with $105.9 billion a year earlier, the
Tripoli-based Libyan Audit Bureau said. The $29.2 billion fall,
to the lowest level for many years, suggests the OPEC producer
may be edging closer to financial collapse.
A budget crisis has worsened following the closure in
December of Libya's two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras
Lanuf, as factions allied to two governments fight for control
four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
More than a dozen oilfields have been shut this year,
cutting oil output in the North African country to less than
500,000 barrels a day, one-third of levels in 2010.
Oil revenues fell 30 percent to 20 billion Libyan dinars
($14.6 billion) in 2014, also one-third of their 2010 levels.
Libya currently has two governments and two parliaments,
each allied to former anti-Gaddafi rebels who are fighting each
other, with the internationally recognised prime minister now
based in the east after losing control of Tripoli last year.
That has created a power vacuum which Islamist militants are
trying to exploit.
Neither parliament has published a budget for 2015, leaving
the central bank in charge of Libya's finances. To limit
spending, it pays only public salaries and subsidies.
But the sharp decline in foreign reserves nevertheless
suggests that if current spending policies continue "the bank
and the Libyan economy will collapse in less than two years",
the Libyan Audit Bureau warned.
In its report, the Bureau said the value of the central
bank's foreign bond investments fell by 25 percent last year, to
$50.5 billion. The value of foreign currency deposits fell by 26
percent to $25.3 billion, suggesting the bank sold them to fund
the budget, it said.
Libya traditionally posts budget surpluses but the loss of
oil revenues resulted in a budget deficit of 22.3 billion dinars
in 2014, the report said.
Libya's budget is mainly made up of salaries for state
employees and subsidies in place since the Gaddafi era that keep
petrol, bread and other basic food items at low levels.
The addition to the public payroll of some anti-Gaddafi
fighters since late 2011, meaning armed factions blamed for the
destruction or seizure of oil facilities are state employees,
has frustrated pledges by officials since 2011 to cut spending.
In 2014, fuel subsidies rose to 7.15 billion dinars, up from
6.73 billion dinars in the previous year. The closure of
oilfields has forced Libya to import more fuel products.
Spending on public salaries dipped to 23.8 billion dinars in
2014 from 25.6 billion dinars in 2013, the data showed. This is
still much higher than the 14.8 billion dinars spent in 2011.
