By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya May 5 Libya's internationally
recognised government carried out air strikes on Tuesday against
Islamic State militants in the eastern city of Derna, a senior
commander said.
The North African country is in the throes of a power
truggle with two governments allied to dozens of armed groups
fighting each other four years after the uprising that ousted
veteran strongman leader Muammar Gaddafi.
While unable to defeat each other on several front lines
across the oil-producing state, both governments have also been
clashing with Islamic State insurgents exploiting a security
vacuum as in Iraq and Syria.
Saqer al-Joroushi, air force commander of the official
Libyan government based in the east since losing control of
Tripoli in August, said his warplanes had hit Islamic State
positions in Derna on Monday and Tuesday.
"We ask all residents to stay away from checkpoints and
Islamic State locations," Joroushi told Reuters. "We also warn
fishers and tankers against approaching the coast all the way to
Derna."
Egyptian jets bombed Derna in February after Islamic State
published a video showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian
Christians. Islamic State and other militant groups have
established a large presence in the eastern coastal town.
Critics say the official government's outdated planes often
hit civilian targets.
Two foreign seamen were killed when a Greek-operated fuel
tanker docked at Derna port was bombed in January. The
government said it had been transporting arms. A Tripoli-based
state oil firm said it had been carrying fuel for a power plant.
The capital has been under control of a rival government and
parliament set up after an armed group seized Tripoli in August
by expelling a rival group allied to Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni.
Both competing governments have teamed up with former
anti-Gaddafi rebels who worked together in 2011 to topple
Gaddafi but now have split along regional, tribal and political
lines.
