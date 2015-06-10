BENGHAZI, Libya, June 10 At least 20 fighters
were killed in clashes in eastern Libya between Islamic State
and another Islamist force that later declared jihad against its
hardline rival, residents and medical sources said on Wednesday.
Fighting erupted in the city of Derna after a leader in the
Islamist umbrella group Majlis al-Shura was killed, apparently
for refusing to swear allegiance to Islamic State's leader Abu
Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to residents.
Islamic State and other Islamist groups have thrived in
Libya since two governments began fighting for control of the
oil producer, leaving the country in a security vaccum four
years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The rapid rise in Libya of Islamic State, which first
emerged in Syria and Iraq, is worrying Western powers who fear
the militant group will forge a base just across the
Mediterranean from mainland Europe.
The fighting in Derna lasted until Wednesday, by which time
Majlis leader Salem Derbi and around 18 Islamic State fighters
had been killed, medical sources said.
Majlis al-Shura later declared jihad, or holy war, on
Islamic State. The battle appears to have been the largest yet
between Islamic State and rivals in Derna.
"We ...have warned those Islamic State militants to stop
their criminal acts but they were committing even more crimes,"
the statement said.
Islamic State has expanded its territory to include the
whole of the central city of Sirte, and Harwa to the east. The
group has carried out attacks on oilfields and embassies and
also claimed the killing of dozens of Egyptian and Ethiopian
Christians.
Angry supporters of the Majlis al-Shura stormed several
buildings held by Islamic State during the fighting, while shops
closed and frightened residents stayed indoors on Wednesday,
according to residents.
Libya is in chaos as two governments controlling limited
territory are fighting each other, with Islamic State attacking
forces of both administrations.
The official government has been based in the east since
losing the capital in August to rival group Libya Dawn, which
set up its own administration with some Islamist links.
