BENGHAZI, Libya, June 10 At least 20 fighters
were killed in clashes in eastern Libya between Islamic State
and another Islamist force that later declared jihad against its
hardline rival, residents and medical sources said on Wednesday.
Forces loyal to the official government later sent an air
strike against suspected Islamic State positions in Derna, said
Nasser al-Hassi, spokesman for Benghazi's air base.
Fighting erupted in the city of Derna after a leader in the
Islamist umbrella group Majlis al-Shura was killed, apparently
for refusing to swear allegiance to Islamic State's leader Abu
Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to residents.
Islamic State and other Islamist groups have thrived in
Libya since two governments began fighting for control of the
oil producer, leaving a security vacuum four years after the
ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The rapid rise in Libya of Islamic State, which first
emerged in Syria and Iraq, is worrying Western powers who fear
the militant group will forge a base just across the
Mediterranean from mainland Europe.
The fighting in Derna lasted until Wednesday, by which time
Salem Derbi, a Majlis leader, two other leaders and around 18
Islamic State fighters had been killed, medical sources said.
Majlis al-Shura later declared jihad, or holy war, on
Islamic State. The battle appears to have been the largest yet
between Islamic State and rivals in Derna.
"We, the Mujahideen of the Derna council, have warned those
Islamic State militants to stop their criminal acts but they
were committing even more crimes," the statement said.
Pictures on social media were posted as showing a building
linked to Islamic State being bombed by a war plane taking off
from a Benghazi air base belonging to the internationally
recognised government.
Islamic State has expanded its territory to include the
whole of the central city of Sirte, and Harwa to the east. The
group has carried out attacks on oilfields and embassies and
also claimed the killing of dozens of Egyptian and Ethiopian
Christians.
Angry supporters of the Majlis al-Shura stormed several
buildings held by Islamic State during the fighting, while shops
closed and frightened residents stayed indoors on Wednesday,
according to residents.
Libya is in chaos as two governments controlling limited
territory fight each other, with Islamic State attacking forces
of both administrations.
The official government has been based in the east since
losing the capital in August to rival group Libya Dawn, which
set up its own administration with some Islamist links.
