BENGHAZI, Libya, June 13 A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Libyan city of Derna on Saturday killing at least three people and wounding five more as rival militants fought on the streets, local residents said.

No officials could confirm the blast in Derna which is caught in the middle of internecine fighting between Islamic State militants and a rival brigade of Islamist groups battling for control of the city.

Islamic State has thrived in Libya since two rival governments began fighting for control, leaving a security vacuum four years after the civil war that ended the rule of Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Aymen Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by David Clarke)