BENGHAZI, Libya, June 13 A Libyan Islamist
militant alliance joined forces with local people in Derna to
drive back Islamic State fighters, capturing the group's Yemeni
commander and retaking a city courthouse, local residents said
on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber blew himself up in
Derna, killing at least three people and wounding five more as
rival militants fought on the streets. A second bomber also
detonated his explosives later but there were no casualties
other than the bomber, who died.
Islamic State loyalists, who have been expanding their
foothold in the North African country, have been engaged in
fierce fighting for control of Derna for a week with local
Islamist umbrella group Majlis Mujahideen.
Confirming developments is difficult in Libya, where two
rival governments and their armed forces are fighting for
control, leaving a power vacuum militant groups have exploited
to expand their influence.
But local residents say Majlis Mujahideen, with local armed
people, have pushed Islamic State out of much of Derna, taking
back the courthouse, and killing several of the group's fighters
including an Egyptian.
Fighting was continuing in the city centre, with most shops
and businesses closed. Islamic State is mostly in the Ras El
Hilal and Fattiah areas of the city, residents said.
Derna, a conservative city where Islamist hardliners
resisted Muammar Gaddafi before his 2011 fall, was the first
place Islamic State tried to gain support in Libya.
The group recruited from other militant groups, slowly
implemented sharia law, banning public smoking and shisha pipe
cafes. The Yemeni, who locals believe to be named Abu El-Bara
El-Azadi, arrived in Derna late last year as a representative of
Islamic State's Iraqi leadership.
But the group also faced competition from locals with more
domestic agendas. Majlis, which is linked to former rebel groups
who fought Gaddafi, enjoys local support going back to the
revolution.
Fighting erupted last week when a Majlis commander was
killed and the group declared a holy war against Islamic State
fighters in the city.
European states have grown particularly alarmed at Islamic
State's expansion beyond its strongholds in Iraq and Syria to a
chaotic country just across the Mediterranean sea from mainland
Europe and with little control over its porous borders.
