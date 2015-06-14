TRIPOLI, June 14 A Libyan Islamist militant
alliance said it had largely driven Islamic State fighters out
of their stronghold city of Derna on Sunday after declaring war
on the rival group last week.
Street fighting has raged for several days between members
of the local Islamist umbrella group Majlis Mujahideen and
Islamic State loyalists, who have been trying to increase their
influence in the port city for more than a year.
Derna, a conservative city where Islamist hardliners
resisted Muammar Gaddafi before his 2011 fall, was the first
place Islamic State tried to gain support in Libya.
A Majlis spokesman told local Libyan Nabaa TV that more than
70 Islamic State militants had surrendered during the fighting,
in which some were severely wounded.
"Ninety percent of Derna city is now under the control of
Majlis," he said. "Majlis forces are dealing carefully with the
snipers around the city."
Confirming details on the ground is complicated in places
like Derna where there is little state presence. But local
residents said on Saturday that armed locals had joined with
Majlis forces to push back Islamic State fighters and retake
parts of the city.
Islamist militants including those loyal to Islamic State
have profited from the security vacuum in Libya, where two rival
governments and their armed forces are battling for control four
years after the fall of Gaddafi.
An internationally recognized government works in the east
and is backed by some former Gaddafi army loyalists. Another
self-declared government has governed Tripoli since a group
called Libya Dawn, an alliance of former rebels and
Islamist-leaning brigades, took over the capital last summer.
Forces from both governments have been fighting Islamic
State but also each other in a conflict where military alliances
are often fluid and based on local interests.
Majlis, a hardline Islamist outfit linked to former rebel
groups who fought Gaddafi, enjoys some local support in Derna
going back to the revolution.
Fighting erupted in the city last week when a Majlis
commander was killed and the group declared a holy war against
Islamic State fighters. It also captured Islamic State's Yemeni
commander in the city, residents said.
