BENGHAZI, Libya, July 12 Four people were killed
and 15 wounded when a rocket hit a residential district in the
eastern Libyan port city of Benghazi on Sunday, medics said.
There was no immediate claim for the attack. Islamic State
militants have claimed previous rocket attacks in Libya's
second-largest city where army forces allied to armed locals
have been fighting Islamist groups for more than a year.
The rocket attack on the busy Beirut Street came hours after
a jet had attacked a bulldozer loaded with ammunition west of
Benghazi, according to Nasser al-Hasi, an air force spokesman.
Chaos reigns in Libya where fighting over the port city is
part of a wider conflict between former rebel groups who helped
topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and now back rival governments.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels calling themselves armies, which split along political,
regional and tribal lines after Gaddafi was ousted and killed.
Islamic State militants have exploited the chaos since then
and have killed dozens of foreign Christians and attacked oil
fields and a luxury hotel in Tripoli.
