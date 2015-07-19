BENGHAZI, Libya, July 20 A Libyan war plane on Sunday attacked and sank a vessel near the eastern city of Benghazi, a spokesman for the air force allied to the country's internationally recognized government said.

"The vessel was sunk because it had loaded fighters, weapons and ammunition to support terrorism in the eastern region," air force spokesman Nasser al-Hassi said on Monday.

There was no eyewitness report or independent information for the strike near the town of Maressa that was also reported by the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya television network. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)