BENGHAZI, Libya, July 20 A Libyan war plane on
Sunday attacked and sank a vessel near the eastern city of
Benghazi, a spokesman for the air force allied to the country's
internationally recognized government said.
There was no eyewitness report or independent confirmation
for the strike near the town of Mareesa that was also reported
by the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya television network.
"The vessel was sunk because it had loaded fighters, weapons
and ammunition to support terrorism in the eastern region," air
force spokesman Nasser al-Hassi said on Monday.
A Reuters reporter had heard during the day war planes
circling above Benghazi, some 20 km away from Mareesa.
Tripoli-based state oil firm NOC has accused the eastern
government of having three times bombed oil tankers which the
eastern forces had said carried weapons and ammunition.
Libya is in chaos with two governments and parliaments with
their own armed forces fighting for control four years after the
ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The official government is based in the east since losing
the capital a year ago to a rival group, which set up its own
administration. Both have attacked each other with war planes.
In May, aircraft from Libya's recognized government attacked
an oil tanker docked outside the central city of Sirte, wounding
three people and setting the ship on fire.
