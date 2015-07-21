(Adds clashes near Derna)
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 21 Dozens have been killed
in clashes between two tribes in the biggest city in southern
Libya, officials said on Tuesday, as a security vacuum grew in a
remote corner of the oil producer.
A power struggle between two governments fighting for
control in the north of the desert nation has hit the poor south
hard, hampering supplies of anything from fuel and food to
central bank money as flights to Tripoli are halted.
Fighters from two tribes, the Tuareg and Tebu, have
exploited a security vacuum to vie for control in a vast area
that has been long neglected. Clashes broke out four days ago in
a suburb of Sabha, said the city's mayor, Hamed Rafa al-Khayali.
A Tebu official said the clashes had started after a Tebu
was killed at a checkpoint.
"Around 29 people of the Tuareg tribe were killed and four
were wounded in clashes," said Khayali by phone from Sabha, some
700km to the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.
Eight people of the Tebu were killed and 18 wounded, said
Zahra Adam, a local official in the neighbouring al-Tayori town
dominated by Tebu.
Khayali said tribal elders had tried to negotiate a truce
but talks failed. The city asked military officials in Tripoli
for help to restore order but received no response.
Libya is in chaos with two governments fighting for control
while Islamic State militants exploit a security gap. Tripoli is
controlled by a government not recognized by world powers, which
took office a year ago after an armed faction expelled the
official premier to the east.
Rivalry between the Tebu and Tuareg goes back before Muammar
Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, though in the past his police state
had succeeded in keeping some order.
Clashes erupted also near Derna, an Islamist hotspot in the
east, between fighters of Islamic State and forces loyal to the
eastern government. Three Islamic State fighters were killed,
said a military spokesman.
(Writing by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph
Boulton, Toni Reinhold)