BENGHAZI, Libya, July 22 Two car bombs exploded
on Wednesday in Libya's eastern city of Derna, an Islamist
hotspot, residents and a military source said. There was no
immediate word on casualties.
The area around Derna, located east of Benghazi, has seen
heavy fighting in recent weeks between Islamic State militants
and a rival Islamist group.
Islamic State fighters left the city last month but had
taken up new positions outside Derna, residents said.
Islamic State has thrived in the North African oil producer
since two rival governments began fighting for control, leaving
a security vacuum, four years after the civil war that ended the
rule of Muammar Gaddafi.
