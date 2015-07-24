* Libya's anarchy have help IS militants gain foothold
* Potential expansion limited by lack of Sunni-Shi'ite
divide
* Strong factional rivals another barrier to Iraq-style
takeover
* Rival group expelled Islamic State from large eastern city
By Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli
CAIRO/BENGHAZI, Libya, July 24 Islamic State
jihadists have exploited widespread chaos to gain a foothold in
Libya, but their ejection from an eastern city suggests they may
not achieve a Iraq-style takeover due to strong local rivals and
the absence of sectarian divisions.
Last month, local Islamist fighters reinforced by local
civilians ousted Islamic State militants from Derna on Libya's
eastern Mediterranean coast, one of two bastions the jihadists
had established in the North African oil-producing country.
It was the first setback in Libya for the ultra-violent
jihadist movement that has sent in combatants and clerics from
Tunisia, Yemen and other Arab states to try repeat its success
in Iraq and Syria, where it has captured vast territories and
proclaimed a "caliphate" based on medieval religious precepts.
Islamic State (IS) has benefited from Libya's anarchy. Two
rival governments are fighting each other and unable to gain the
upper hand while former rebel groups that helped topple Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 compete for power, creating a security vacuum.
But IS was driven out of Derna after seven people were
killed at a protest against the influx of foreign jihadists and
the killing of a commander of the local Abu Salim Martyrs
Brigade, allied with a former anti-Gaddafi militia in the town.
A number of angry residents joined the Abu Salim Martyrs to
help them expel IS from Derna, an Islamist hotspot even during
Gaddafi's 42-year rule in which he suppressed political Islam.
The Sunni Islamic State has drawn considerable grassroots
support in Iraq and Syria by milking longstanding Sunni-Shi'ite
Muslim sectarian enmities. But this does not work in Libya, an
exclusively Sunni country where local Sunni armed factions and
tribes regard Islamic State as an infiltrator and competitor.
"People had had enough of Daesh," said a Derna resident,
using a derogatory Arabic acronym for Islamic State, also known
as ISIS and ISIL. "The Abu Salim Brigade has enjoyed some
support going back to the (anti-Gaddafi) revolution."
Mattia Toaldo, policy fellow at the European Council on
Foreign Relations, said Islamic State would now probably focus
on its other Libya power base -- Sirte, Gaddafi's hometown on
the country's central coast where IS has won unusual support
from Gaddafi loyalists opposed to Libya's jostling new rulers.
IS insurgents have attacked oil fields south of the central
city and kidnapped some nine foreign workers. They also
executed 21 Egyptian Christians near Sirte and stormed a luxury
hotel in the capital Tripoli, killing five foreigners.
Toaldo said he expected the jihadists would try to set up
checkpoints at a strategic central junction where the east-west
coastal highway links with a passage to Sabha, a city in Libya's
far southern desert. "They would be able to ask for a lot of
protection money (there)," he said.
Unlike in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State has been unable to
earn millions by selling oil on the black market because it is
dominated by Libyans. IS therefore relies on ransoms paid for
abducted prisoners and on state salaries paid to local members
in Libya, where most adults remain on the state payroll.
DERNA BATTLE NOT OVER
Islamic State might also try tap into grievances in the
impoverished south. Neither rival government has any authority
in the remote, desolate area where dozens have been killed since
last week in clashes between two tribes, the Tuareg and Tebu.
"Islamic State-linked militants may seek to take advantage
of feelings of marginalisation in the southwest, particularly
among members of the Tuareg ethnic group, to recruit fighters
and hold territory," said Geoffrey Howard, Middle East and North
Africa analyst at London-based Global Risk Analysis.
As for Derna, Islamic State has confirmed in a video that it
has pulled out its fighters. But the fighting is not over yet.
Military units loyal to Libya's internationally recognised
government based in the east since losing control of Tripoli a
year ago to a rival group said they had now surrounded Derna.
"Islamic State aren't many and they don't have petrol to
move around," said Abdul Karim Sabra, a local military
spokesman. "They don't have military vehicles either. They get
around in fertilizer trucks."
But clashes between Islamic state and eastern army units
aligned with the internationally recognised government outside
Derna, and several car bombs going off inside the city, killing
10 people and blamed by residents on Islamic State, suggest the
military encirclement has not been effective.
Islamic State can always seek refuge in the Green Mountain
hinterland -- a hideout for independence hero Omar al-Mukhtar
for years when fighting the then-Italian colonial regime.
Since the eastern army units and the Abu Salim fighters
treat each other as enemies, and as long as these regional
military forces do not try to venture into Derna, it may well
remain a playground for radical Islamists.
"It's a crowded field," said Frederic Wehrey, Senior
Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
"Everything in Libya is fragmented, everything is localised, so
it's difficult for any group to expand."
It also remains to be seen whether life will improve for
people in Derna. "Shops and banks have reopened (since IS pulled
out) but there is lack of medicine in hospitals," said the local
resident, who asked not to be named for his own safety.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)