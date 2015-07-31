BENGHAZI, Libya, July 31 Seven Libyan soldiers
were killed on Friday when Islamic State militants stormed a
checkpoint manned by forces loyal to the official government,
military officials said.
Five soldiers were killed and 15 have been missing since the
Islamic State fighters attacked the checkpoint outside the
eastern town of Ajdabiya, near the oil port of Bregaattack, one
military official said. Two more soldiers were killed when the
government sent reinforcements. Five were wounded.
"Fighting is continuing some 100 kilometers outside
Ajdabiya," one official said.
Islamic State has exploited a growing security vacuum in
Libya, where two governments and parliaments are fighting for
control four years after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.
The official prime minister has been based in the east,
working with his cabinet out of hotels, since the capital,
Tripoli, was seized by a rival group that set up its own
government.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels. After Gaddafi's ouster, the various factions split along
political, regional and tribal lines.
Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group which has seized
much of Syria and Iraq, has built up a large presence in Sirte,
to the west of Ajdabiya.
Separately, India said on Friday that four of its nationals
had been detained near Sirte, but that it had secured the
release of two of them. The Indian government did not say who
was behind the detention of the men but said it was in touch
with the families concerned.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Larry King)