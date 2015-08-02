By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 2 Five people were killed
and 12 wounded during clashes in eastern Libya between forces
loyal to its internationally recognised government and Islamist
groups, medics said on Sunday.
Fighting broke out on Saturday in the town of Ajdabiya, near
the oil port of Brega, and a war plane attacked suspected
Islamist positions to the south of the town, residents said.
It was unclear whether the Islamist fighters were affiliated
to Islamic State militants, who on Friday attacked a checkpoint
manned by troops loyal to the official government outside
Ajdabiya, killing five soldiers.
Two more soldiers were killed when the government sent
reinforcements, and another 15 have been missing since.
Islamic State has exploited a growing security vacuum in
Libya, where two administrations - each with its own government
and parliament - are fighting for control four years after the
toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.
The official prime minister has been based in the east since
a rival group seized the capital Tripoli. He has been working
with his cabinet from hotels in the city of Tobruk, about 270 km
(167 miles) from Ajdabiya.
Both sides have several former anti-Gaddafi rebel groups
fighting for them. After Gaddafi's ouster, the various factions
split along political, regional and tribal lines.
Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group which has seized
much of Syria and Iraq, has taken over the central city of
Sirte, to the west of Ajdabiya.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)