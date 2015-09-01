GLOBAL MARKETS-Macron, earnings hopes send European shares to 20-month high
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
CAIRO, Sept 1 Islamic State militants have claimed a car bomb attack on the Mellitah oil and gas firm, co-owned by Italy's ENI, in the Libyan capital on Monday, a statement on social media said on Tuesday.
The attack caused only minor damage to the headquarters of Mellitah in central Tripoli. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing)
