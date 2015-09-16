TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Military forces allied to Libya's self-declared government in Tripoli said on Wednesday they had captured a Russian-flagged oil tanker and its crew trying to smuggle oil from the port of Zawara.

"A Russian-flagged oil tanker was captured this afternoon when it tried to smuggle oil off Zawara," said Twafik Alskir, a senior official with Tripoli-allied naval forces. He said 11 Russian crew had been detained.

Libya is caught up in a conflict between two rival governments -- one internationally recognized, and the other self-declared after its forces took over Tripoli last year. Both are backed by loose coalitions of armed groups who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.

There was no immediate comment from the internationally recognized government.

Oil ports and fields are often caught up in the conflict for control of assets in the North African OPEC state. The United Nations is trying to negotiate an end to the conflict between the two factions and form a united government. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Catherine Evans)