By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| SKHIRAT, Morocco, Sept 21
SKHIRAT, Morocco, Sept 21 The United Nations on
Monday handed Libya's warring factions a final draft of a peace
accord to end their conflict, telling the factions the U.N.'s
work was over and they must take the deal or leave it.
The U.N.-sponsored agreement, after months of stalled
negotiations, aims to end fighting between two rival governments
and their armed backers that has pushed Libya close to collapse
four years after Muammar Gaddafi's demise.
Western powers want the U.N. deal to resolve the conflict
that has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground in the chaos
and smugglers to profit by shipping migrants and asylum seekers
from Libya's coast to Europe.
U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon had set September 20 as a date
for a deal. He told reporters on Monday that he hoped the
factions would now return to reach a final agreement after the
Eid Al-Adha Muslim celebrations this week and before October 20,
when the mandate of the elected parliament ends.
"We finished our work, we have a text that it is a final
text. So our part in the process is now finished," Leon said
flanked by Western diplomats in the Moroccan city of Skhirat,
where much of the recent negotiation has taken place.
"It is up now to the participants to react to this text, but
not in terms of adding more comments or getting back to
something to negotiate."
Libya has fragmented into two loose rival alliances of
former rebels who once fought Gaddafi together but steadily
turned against one another in the early years after the 2011
revolution in a battle for control.
Since last year, Tripoli has been controlled by Libya Dawn,
an alliance of Islamist-leaning former militias and a powerful
armed faction from the city of Misrata that set up a
self-declared government and parliament in the capital.
The internationally recognized government and elected
parliament has worked out of the east of the country since its
armed allies were driven out of the capital. It is backed by a
former Gaddafi ally General Khalifa Haftar and a loose formation
of other armed groups.
Hardliners from both sides have resisted the peace talks,
hoping they can gain more from conflict. But the U.N. deal calls
for a one-year united national government, with the current
elected parliament as the legislature, and another chamber as a
consultative body.
