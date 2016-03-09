TRIPOLI, March 9 Islamic State militants
attacked a checkpoint near the Libyan city of Misrata on
Wednesday, killing three security personnel, a military source
said, and a resident of Sirte said an air strike there killed
three children and injured their mother.
The militants withdrew from the Abu Grain checkpoint and the
situation was under control, the source said. Abu Grain is on
the road between Misrata and Sirte, where militants loyal to
Islamic State took control last year.
War planes, believed to be from Misrata, carried out air
strikes at three different sites in Sirte, including near a
water plant - where the children were killed - and close to a
hotel complex in the city centre.
There was no immediate confirmation from officials in
Misrata, but forces from the city regularly carry out air
strikes on Sirte.
Islamic State has taken advantage of political and a
security vacuum in Libya to establish a foothold in the north
African country, carrying out attacks on cities and against oil
installations.
