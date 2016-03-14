BENGHAZI, March 15 Suspected militants staged an attack on a power and water plant about 80km (50 miles) from the major Sarir oil field in eastern Libya late on Monday, an oil facilities guard said.

Security forces foiled an attempted suicide car bombing by killing the driver, before engaging the attackers in clashes, the guard said. An engineer and a resident also confirmed the attack.

Islamic State militants have previously carried out attacks against oil installations in Libya, stepping up their campaign against facilities in the east of the country at the start of this year. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis)