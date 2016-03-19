TRIPOLI, March 19 Heavy gunfire broke out in the
Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday after two rival armed groups
clashed in the city, witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the fighting
between the Zawiyat Addahmani area and Bab Azizziya or which
groups were involved.
Several quasi-official groups operate as law enforcement and
armed forces in Tripoli controlling different districts and
clashes sometimes occur over territory or personal disputes.
Tripoli has been under control of an armed alliance called
Libya Dawn since 2014 when its forces drove rivals out of the
city, set up their own government and reinstated the former
parliament as part of power struggle for control.
