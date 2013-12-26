TRIPOLI Dec 26 Dozens of Libyan militiamen
briefly blocked the entrance to the central bank on Thursday,
demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan,
witnesses and a central bank official said.
Libya is in turmoil, with Zeidan's government struggling to
assert control of a country awash with arms from the 2011
uprising which ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
Armed men drove up to the central bank in trucks on the
seafront in central Tripoli and stopped staff from entering the
building, the witness said.
"Central bank staff were told to go home," he said. A
central bank official, who declined to be named, said the
protesters had demanded that Zeidan and his government resign.
The militiamen then also briefed blocked the entrance to
Tripoli's nearby commercial port, a witness said. But cars were
later driving into the harbour and business activity seemed
normal, other witnesses said.
No more details were immediately available.
Dozens of the militias which helped topple Gaddafi have
refused to disarm and have a range of political and financial
demands.
Zeidan's government has sought to disarm them and integrate
them into regular armed forces with financial incentives and
state jobs. Army and police recruits, many still in training,
are no match for battle-hardened militias, analysts say.
In October, a militia briefly seized Zeidan from his hotel
room in central Tripoli and brought him to a government office
before releasing him under public pressure.
The government is also grappling with seizures by armed
groups of major oilfields and exports terminals, which have
dried up oil revenues - Libya's main source of dollars to fund
imports.
Oil exports have fallen to 110,000 barrels a day from more
than 1 million bpd in July.