By Hani Amera and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, March 21 A bomb exploded on the runway
of Libya's main airport on Friday, the transport minister said,
highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the north
African country almost three years after Muammar Gaddafi was
ousted.
Supposedly one of the best guarded places in Libya, unknown
people managed to get onto the runway at Tripoli International
Airport, plant an explosive device at dawn and detonate it using
a timer, Transport Minister Abdelqader Mohammed Ahmed said.
Authorities closed the airport, the gateway into Libya, for
several hours. There is little traffic after midnight as foreign
airlines avoid late flights due to the poor security at night in
the capital, where the government is unable to control militias
which helped oust long-time leader Gaddafi in 2011 but have kept
their guns.
"There was a small explosion," Ahmed said. "When security
and the airport protection force arrived they found a timer."
Officials had first suspected rockets fired by militias had
landed on the runway as gunfire could be heard during the night
in the capital. Rival militias often fight over territory or
influence in Tripoli or the rest of the country.
Authorities reopened the airport by using first an
alternative runway. Mainly Libyan airlines restarted operations
in the afternoon.
"We cancelled all flights," said the country head of a
foreign airline with several daily flights to Tripoli.
European carriers such as Lufthansa and British
Airways fly to Tripoli apart from Arab carriers.
Ahmed said authorities would improve airport security but
analysts say the nascent police and army, still in training, are
no match for battle-hardened militias seizing at will oil fields
or ministries to grab power and oil revenues.
